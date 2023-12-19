Police arrest Quincy man following report of gunfire on Washington Street

Michael M. Milsap
Michael M. Milsap(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported on Tuesday the arrest of a Quincy man following the report of gunfire in the 600 block of Washington Street on Saturday.

Police reported 48-year-old Michael M. Milsap was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police stated on Saturday, they responded just after 11 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Police reported that no one was injured, and nothing was hit with a bullet.

Officers spoke to witnesses and reviewed the surveillance video. Police stated they investigated through the weekend and obtained a search warrant for Milsap and his residence in the 600 block of Washington. Police reported they found a handgun during the search.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with additional information call the Quincy Police Department (Officer Shelton) at 217-228-4470 or submit a tip through Quincy Regional Crimestoppers.

