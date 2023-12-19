Quincy City Council approves funding towards riverfront development

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council made a decision to allocate money towards the riverfront development.

Quincy City Council adopted the resolution for a $200,000 TIF fund for the riverfront development.

The council had an eight to four vote, with 3rd Ward Alderwoman Brianna Rivera abstaining from the resolution.

The Adams County Board had funded $200,000 to the riverfront development but The Quincy Park Board decided to table the matter.

Members said they are ready to proceed with the project but are still waiting for some aspects to be finalized.

“We’ll just continue to move forward and look at the development of the amphitheater. There’s a lot of work that goes into that particular project. There’s work that the city will have to do in terms of site preparation,” said Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation Treasurer Mike Mahair.

Quincy’s Riverfront Development Corporation pivoted its original plans from relocating powerlines to building an amphitheater.

Members said they’re looking at various grants in addition to the TIF fund granted by the city to support the funding of the project.

The amphitheater will replace the water pump station next to the boat ramp.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.