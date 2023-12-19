Quincy Park Band concludes 75th anniversary year of free concerts

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, the Quincy Park Band concluded their 75th anniversary year of free concerts in the Kroc Community Center’s Worship Theater.

More than 100 people attended to watch the performers play holiday songs, including “Christmas March,” “A Christmas Fantasia,” and “Baby, it’s Cold Outside.”

A few solo performances also took place during the symphony.

Guests were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Salvation Army food pantry.

