Quincy Park Band concludes 75th anniversary year of free concerts

WGEM News at Ten
By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunday afternoon, the Quincy Park Band concluded their 75th anniversary year of free concerts in the Kroc Community Center’s Worship Theater.

More than 100 people attended to watch the performers play holiday songs, including “Christmas March,” “A Christmas Fantasia,” and “Baby, it’s Cold Outside.”

A few solo performances also took place during the symphony.

Guests were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Salvation Army food pantry.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Cress getting handcuffed Monday morning after being sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois...
Plainville man gets 12 years for possession of child pornography
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week
Former QHS and JWCC standout Jeremiah Talton currently plays at Lindenwood University
Former QHS, JWCC star Talton has front row seat to content creator’s prank

Latest News

Michael M. Milsap
Police arrest Quincy man following report of gunfire on Washington Street
WGEM News at Noon
Plainville man gets 12 years for possession of child pornography
WGEM News at Ten
Quincy Park Band 75th anniversary
WGEM News at Ten
Quincy council approves riverfront funds