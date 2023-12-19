Quincy University to announce new football coach Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with Quincy University announced Tuesday they would have a press conference Wednesday to name the next leader of the Qunity University football coach.

Quincy University President Brian McGee and Athletic Director Josh Rabe will introduce the new leader for the program.

On Dec. 13, former Quincy Univeristy Head Football Coach Gary Bass resigned from the position due to accepting a new position with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The conference will be held at the Hall of Fame Room at 11:30 a.m., or it will be live-streamed on the university’s YouTube channel

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.