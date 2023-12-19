Southerly breezes begin our warming trend today

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures Tuesday morning plummeted into the mid-teens across the region as skies cleared out and winds dropped to zero. As the day progresses, southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph will ensue, ushering in partly cloudy conditions and seasonable daytime highs. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies transition to mainly clear conditions as we continue to see winds come from the south. This will really boost our warming trend and by Wednesday, daytime highs will range between 50 and 54 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Milder days are ahead across the Tri-States beginning Wednesday. A ridge sets up over much of the country, allowing temperatures to jump well into the 50s through Christmas.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

In addition, an unsettled weather pattern will begin to set up across the Great Plains and Midwest. Clouds will be on the rise through Thursday and late Thursday night, light rain will roll through the Tri-States, some of which may continue into Friday morning. However, this won’t hold temperatures down - daytime highs by the end of the week and into the weekend will jump into the mid 50s.

Hopefully you aren’t wishing for a White Christmas this year. Temperatures on Monday will hover in the mid to upper 50s with a moderate chance for showers.

