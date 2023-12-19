State police arrest Macomb man following McDonough County Jail death

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 on Tuesday reported the arrest of 40-year-old Timothy L. Smith of Macomb for first-degree murder a class M felony.

Police stated that on Nov. 8 agents were requested by the McDonough County Sheriff to conduct a death investigation at the McDonough County Jail in Macomb.

Police reported that 51-year-old Darrell J. Hocker and Smith, who were cellmates, were involved in an altercation that resulted in Hocker’s death.

Police stated after an investigation, including reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting multiple interviews, Smith was identified as the suspect.

ISP DCI presented their case to the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office and on Tuesday, Smith was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Smith, who is currently lodged at the McDonough County Jail on previous charges, is awaiting his first court appearance regarding these charges.

According to McDonough County State’s Attorney Matthew Kwacala, Smith is tentatively scheduled to make his first court appearance for these new charges at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

