State police arrest Macomb man following McDonough County Jail death

Timothy L. Smith
Timothy L. Smith(Illinoi State Police)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 on Tuesday reported the arrest of 40-year-old Timothy L. Smith of Macomb for first-degree murder a class M felony.

Police stated that on Nov. 8 agents were requested by the McDonough County Sheriff to conduct a death investigation at the McDonough County Jail in Macomb.

Police reported that 51-year-old Darrell J. Hocker and Smith, who were cellmates, were involved in an altercation that resulted in Hocker’s death.

Police stated after an investigation, including reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting multiple interviews, Smith was identified as the suspect.

ISP DCI presented their case to the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office and on Tuesday, Smith was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Smith, who is currently lodged at the McDonough County Jail on previous charges, is awaiting his first court appearance regarding these charges.

According to McDonough County State’s Attorney Matthew Kwacala, Smith is tentatively scheduled to make his first court appearance for these new charges at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Michael M. Milsap
Police arrest Quincy man following report of gunfire on Washington Street
Cress getting handcuffed Monday morning after being sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois...
Plainville man gets 12 years for possession of child pornography
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

Rain is almost a sure thing this weekend
Wet and not White Christmas
The pharmacy is located just south of the hospital's main entrance.
Target date set for completion of McDonough District Hospital pharmacy
Macomb City Council approved the go-ahead for the solicitation of bids for a master plan for...
One of Macomb’s oldest parks could soon get a facelift
Hannibal Public Library Receives $50,000
Hannibal Public Library receives $25K