Target date set for completion of McDonough District Hospital pharmacy

MACOMB (WGEM) - Construction on a community pharmacy at McDonough District Hospital is full steam ahead as it enters its sixth month.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in late May, and it’s that same time in 2024 that MDH President and CEO Brian Dietz hopes for the project to be complete.

”We’re looking at May 1, that could go either direction a little bit, there’s no deadline on when it needs to be up and running, we want to do it right we want to be sure we cover all the bases and when it opens we’ll be ready to go,” Dietz said.

The pharmacy will feature a drive-thru as Dietz touted the pharmacy’s potential for extreme patient convenience.

About five years ago, MDH had an analysis done on the feasibility of a pharmacy. Two months before the pandemic, hospital officials put the project on hold. Two years later, another analysis was done.

Because MDH is a small, rural hospital, Dietz said it made sense to get into community pharmacy.

“To survive in the future as a small rural hospital we have to think of other lines of business that we can get into that would make sense for us to do,” Dietz said.

The nearly 10,000 sq. foot building will be located just south of the hospital’s main entrance.

Dietz said patients will be able to go from their physician’s office directly to the pharmacy to pick up their prescriptions. The pharmacy will initially be open for 12 hours, seven days per week, but Dietz hopes for 24/7 access down the road.

