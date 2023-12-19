Wet and not White Christmas

Keep dreaming...
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Rain is almost a sure thing this weekend
QUINCY (WGEM) - Get ready for a wet and not white Christmas. Temperatures will be way too warm to support the production of any snow. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 50s for the rest of this week. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day daytime high temperatures in the mid even upper 50s are possible. There will be rain in the forecast, that rain kicks in on Thursday night and continues throughout part of the day on Friday we get a break from rain on Saturday and then the rain chances ramp right back up Saturday, Sunday and even into Christmas day. This is really good news for the region. The ground is not frozen, and this will be beneficial moisture that will add to our total for the month of December. December may be the only month in the last six where our precipitation will run above normal.

