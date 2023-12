WEST POINT, Ill (WGEM) - Water and Sewer Supervisor John Roskamp has issued a 48-hour boil order for all residents of this Hancock County village who live north of County Road 250.

The boil order will take place this afternoon once the water service is restored.

Residents with questions about Roskamp can call him at (309) 299-3423.

