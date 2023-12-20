Downtown Macomb restaurant rebrands after 10-plus years in business

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb restaurant owners Tammy Yates and Chad Hunziker just celebrated 11 years of their food establishment, Chubby’s. Only this year, the two had something extra to celebrate.

Now rebranded to Chubby’s Smoke and Steakhouse, the restaurant now serves only one brand of meat, Ohio-based company Certified Angus Beef.

”There are a lot of places in town, what makes Macomb so unique is that we have a lot of mom n’ pop restaurants in town, but a lot of us were kind of doing the same things and this just kind of set us apart from everyone else,” Yates said.

The rebrand also comes with an updated menu.

The two also recently complete minor floor renovations and adding some new wall decoration as part of the rebrand.

Chubby’s first opened on West Adams Street, close to the Western Illinois University campus, but moved to the square after realizing their largest customer-base was the Macomb community rather than WIU students.

Yates believes the rebrand comes at the perfect time and addresses a community need.

”Since the Red Ox went away, there’s just been a real need for a nice steakhouse and we know how to do it, so we’re like lets just do it, lets give the town something that we see them asking for over and over and see how it goes,” she said.

