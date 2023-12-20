Hannibal High School Celebrates Second Annual Day of Giving

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal High School successfully completed its second annual Day of Giving, a half-day event where students volunteer their time for various service projects aimed at giving back to the community. This year’s event saw an impressive turnout with over 400 participants, more than doubling last year’s participation of a little over 200 students.

The initiative, by Hannibal High School, involved a variety of service projects that catered to different needs within the community. Some of the notable projects included bell ringing for the Salvation Army, making flannel blankets for foster care agencies and the Cancer Center, packing buddy packs at the Hannibal Innovation Campus building, and spreading holiday cheer through caroling by both the band and choir students.

Other projects included making no-bake dog treats for the Humane Society, assisting with the Winter Carnival at HMS, preparing holiday cards for nursing homes and the Nutrition Center, and organizing materials for kindergarten screening in the spring. Additionally, students participating in the Service in Action program had the option to spend the morning at their assigned classrooms, contributing to holiday parties and other activities.

Andrea Campbell, the Director of Communications for Hannibal High School, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Just truly show appreciation for what they do for us year-round, and at this time of the year of holiday giving, we just want to say thanks and hope that they are enjoying the treats that we provide.”

Harper Carr, a student at Hannibal High School, shared her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “I hope they are able to tell that our school really cares, and we put a lot of effort into how much we love our community. Doing it last year and this year, and hopefully next year, really shows our commitment to the community. It’s a really exciting thing. We do a ton of different things, so they aren’t just getting baked goods; they are getting a bunch of different things, which is really awesome.”

The Day of Giving at Hannibal High School serves as a meaningful initiative aimed at expressing gratitude and giving back to the community as a whole. The overwhelming participation this year reflects the school’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need during the holiday season.

