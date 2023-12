Deaths:

Bryan Wendell Mosley, age 65, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 16 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Susan Wagy, age 75, of Fowler, died on Dec. 17 in Blessing Hospital.

Paula Otte, age 66, of Canton, Mo, died on Dec. 19.

Births:

Brennen and Dana Caspermeyer of Fowler welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.