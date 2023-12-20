Keokuk High School students create display for City of Christmas

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk High School students collaborated to create a large display for the City of Christmas Display of Lights in Rand Park.

In under two weeks, KHS Industrial Technology students welded a seven-foot wide ‘K’ with an interchangeable wood Santa hat to show their Chiefs pride in Keokuk’s yearly Christmas tradition.

Keokuk High School’s principal said that he noticed the City of Christmas was lacking a display that represented the school.

So, KHS staff and students took the matter into their own hands and built a special display.

“After we ordered the metal, that was a couple days and then it took them a week,” said KHS Welding Instructor Katie Geltz.

The project provided a great learning opportunity for students.

“They had to do a lot of angle work because the ‘K’ is difficult angles. They had to do welding, they did some top screws and rivets, they had to cut out a whole lot of metal,” Geltz said.

It also allowed them to work with new tools in the classroom.

“A jigsaw to cut out those steep shapes and sharp curves and they never got to do that before,” said KHS Industrial Technology Instructor Adam Rader.

Staff said their main focus for the project was to set students up for success with skills they can take with them anywhere.

“To get better and gain confidence and leads us to our proficiency when we can be hirable once we leave school,” Rader said.

And the new skills the students learned are already paying off.

“Just building stuff in general, I feel like it’s helped in the long run big time,” said KHS Student Rylee Moore.

Now that the project is finished, they can sit back and take pride in all their hard work.

“It looks fantastic. It’s here in Rand Park showing its glory with everybody,” Moore said.

The students even signed the back of the display as proof of their hard work.

“They’re just really attached to that pride moment, that reward moment,” Rader said.

And staff are proud of what their students created in just a short amount of time.

“So happy that I’ll be able to see it all over the place,” Geltz said.

Keokuk High School staff said they plan to redecorate the ‘K’ display and its interchangeable wooden hat for future holiday events.

For those interested in seeing the display, it can be found midway through the City of Christmas near the shelter houses.

These are the hours for the City of Christmas to see the display.

