Mark Twain High School lifts lockdown after threat of violence investigated

CENTER, Mo. (WGEM) - Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri, was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday and surrounded by police to protect students following an alleged threat.

According to Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson, shortly before 1 p.m. a student at the school received a text message in which an alleged threat was made from a person in Alton, Illinois.

The school was put on lockdown and the school resource officer notified the sheriff’s office.

All available local police surrounded the school and Alton police were notified.

According to Stinson, police found the 17-year-old male who sent the SMS message by pinging his cell phone.

Alton Police detained the individual and determined there was no credible threat.

The lockdown was lifted, but police remained at the school until students were released for the day.

Stinson stated the situation is being investigated to see if a crime was committed.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.