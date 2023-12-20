Mild and Moist

By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wet weekend is nearly certain
Wet weekend is nearly certain(BrianInman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, here we go! Get ready for what will be a wet holiday weekend for the region. It will be wet, but it will also be warm. We may even reach a daytime high temperature of 60 degrees this weekend. We are tracking a couple of rounds of rain showers for the region, the first one comes Thursday night into Friday. Then we get a break on Saturday but still with a mostly cloudy sky and as I said temperatures warm to nearly 60 degrees. Then another shot of rain rolls in through the area Saturday night through Sunday and may linger into Christmas day with a meandering area of low pressure that moves very slowly over the Midwest. This area of low pressure will bring several rounds of rain showers to the region. This will also tip the scales and bring us in for a monthly total that will be above average for December in the precipitation column. We’ve been laboring in drought conditions, and this will be the first month in quite some time where our rainfall totals will exceed the average.

20 degrees above normal
20 degrees above normal(Brian Inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael M. Milsap
Police arrest Quincy man following report of gunfire on Washington Street
Timothy L. Smith
State police arrest Macomb man following McDonough County Jail death
605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home
Quincy City Council adopted the resolution for a $200,000 TIF fund towards the riverfront...
Quincy City Council approves funding towards riverfront development

Latest News

Winter Solstice takes place on Thursday, December 21st at 9:27pm CST.
Mild through Christmas, with our first round of showers arriving Thursday night
Rain is almost a sure thing this weekend
Wet and not White Christmas
Milder days are ahead across the Tri-States beginning Wednesday. A ridge sets up over much of...
Southerly breezes begin our warming trend today
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning