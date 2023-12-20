Mild and Moist

Wet weekend is nearly certain (BrianInman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, here we go! Get ready for what will be a wet holiday weekend for the region. It will be wet, but it will also be warm. We may even reach a daytime high temperature of 60 degrees this weekend. We are tracking a couple of rounds of rain showers for the region, the first one comes Thursday night into Friday. Then we get a break on Saturday but still with a mostly cloudy sky and as I said temperatures warm to nearly 60 degrees. Then another shot of rain rolls in through the area Saturday night through Sunday and may linger into Christmas day with a meandering area of low pressure that moves very slowly over the Midwest. This area of low pressure will bring several rounds of rain showers to the region. This will also tip the scales and bring us in for a monthly total that will be above average for December in the precipitation column. We’ve been laboring in drought conditions, and this will be the first month in quite some time where our rainfall totals will exceed the average.

20 degrees above normal (Brian Inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.