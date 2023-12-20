Mild through Christmas, with our first round of showers arriving Thursday night

QUINCY (WGEM) - Southerly winds are continuing to funnel milder air into the region as daytime highs will surpass 50 degrees across much of the Tri-States. In addition, clouds are on the rise and by Wednesday night, skies will become overcast.

Winter Solstice takes place on Thursday, December 21st at 9:27pm CST. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Thursday is the Winter Solstice, which is the “shortest” day of the year, or the day of the year when we see the least amount of daylight. The solstice itself occurs at 9:27pm CST and on Thursday, we’ll see just 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

Thursday won’t feel like the first day of winter, in fact it will feel more like a day in mid-November. Daytime highs will reach into the low 50s with overcast skies. Thursday night, showers will roll in from the west and continue into Friday. This will be the first of a few chances for showers across the Tri-States through Christmas. By Friday near noon, most places will have picked up between 0.10″ and 0.30″ of rain.

Over the weekend, temperatures will continue to increase through the 50s. Some places may approach the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both bring chances for rain with highs ranging from 52 to 57 degrees across the region, so a White Christmas is completely off the table, this year.

