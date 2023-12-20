Mild through Christmas, with our first round of showers arriving Thursday night

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Southerly winds are continuing to funnel milder air into the region as daytime highs will surpass 50 degrees across much of the Tri-States. In addition, clouds are on the rise and by Wednesday night, skies will become overcast.

Winter Solstice takes place on Thursday, December 21st at 9:27pm CST.
Winter Solstice takes place on Thursday, December 21st at 9:27pm CST.(maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Thursday is the Winter Solstice, which is the “shortest” day of the year, or the day of the year when we see the least amount of daylight. The solstice itself occurs at 9:27pm CST and on Thursday, we’ll see just 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

Thursday won’t feel like the first day of winter, in fact it will feel more like a day in mid-November. Daytime highs will reach into the low 50s with overcast skies. Thursday night, showers will roll in from the west and continue into Friday. This will be the first of a few chances for showers across the Tri-States through Christmas. By Friday near noon, most places will have picked up between 0.10″ and 0.30″ of rain.

Over the weekend, temperatures will continue to increase through the 50s. Some places may approach the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both bring chances for rain with highs ranging from 52 to 57 degrees across the region, so a White Christmas is completely off the table, this year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael M. Milsap
Police arrest Quincy man following report of gunfire on Washington Street
Timothy L. Smith
State police arrest Macomb man following McDonough County Jail death
605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home
Quincy City Council adopted the resolution for a $200,000 TIF fund towards the riverfront...
Quincy City Council approves funding towards riverfront development

Latest News

Rain is almost a sure thing this weekend
Wet and not White Christmas
Milder days are ahead across the Tri-States beginning Wednesday. A ridge sets up over much of...
Southerly breezes begin our warming trend today
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
Rain looking likely
Odds of White Christmas are zero