New Canton, Missouri, police chief hits the ground running

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s been nearly one month since Tycher Blakely began his duties as Canton’s police chief, and he’s hit the ground running.

After the remaining three officers resigned following an investigation into the department from the Lewis County Prosecutor and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for accusations of evidence tampering, Blakely is essentially starting from scratch. The three officers were new hires and were not implicated in that investigation.

Blakely said the investigation in no way deterred him from accepting the chief’s position. Instead, he took it as a challenge to revitalize the department. Since his swearing in on Nov. 27, Blakely first began by cleaning house.

“I got three truckloads of just junk, just stuff that has no place or I couldn’t use it for anything, so I got that out of the department to kind of open it up,” Blakely said.

Currently, a project is underway on the inside of the building to construct a wall that would allow for a lobby area, which the department doesn’t have.

The same week the investigation went public, in early August, about a dozen Canton residents voiced their support at a special forum for the city to keep the department rather than rely on the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office or Missouri State Highway Patrol for protection.

One of the residents was former mayor Terry Fretwell.

“I think you need to have a local department that can respond in a timely manner,” Fretwell said. “I think that you need to have a local department that can do public relations with the community, meet with the community, be involved in the community.”

Fretwell said he’s had the chance to meet Blakely and was pleased.

“I hope he keeps his enthusiasm,” Fretwell added.

While CPD currently has no other other officers, Blakely said one candidate is currently in the background check stage of the application process. The chief said he’s made the applications more in-depth to ensure quality candidates.

In the last month, Blakely proposed a near $2 hourly pay increase, from $20.39 to $22, and aldermen approved.

”I came up here all the way across the state just to change and reform this police department and that’s the kind of attitude when I go and seek other officers is that we’re the new guys on the block,” Blakely said.

Blakely previously worked at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada, Mo. Blakely is going on his 14th year in law enforcement.

Since the department’s vacancies, Canton was and still is being patrolled by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.