New Illinois law means automatic voter pre-registration for teen drivers

WGEM News at Six
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Teens getting their driver’s license in Illinois will soon also be adding their names to the voter rolls.

A new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024 automatically preregistering 16- and 17-year-olds to vote when they get their driver’s license.

The won’t be able to vote until they turn 18. They can vote in a primary at age 17 if the general election is after their 18th birthday.

They also must be eligible to vote once they turn 18.

“We want to make this as easy as possible. We want to streamline the process. You basically don’t have to do anything except for get your drivers license. So it’s eliminating one step, it’s eliminating the work. We already have the information to be able to do it so we think it’s a no-brainer,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Teens can opt out if they don’t want to preregister to vote.

State law already allows people over 18 to automatically register to vote when they get their Illinois driver’s license.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home
Michael M. Milsap
Police arrest Quincy man following report of gunfire on Washington Street
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Cress getting handcuffed Monday morning after being sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois...
Plainville man gets 12 years for possession of child pornography
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

Follow the Money: What happens to ESA funds for students who leave private school?
WGEM News at Six
Follow the Money: What happens to ESA funds for students who leave private school?
WGEM News at Six
Target date set for completion of McDonough District Hospital pharmacy
WGEM News at Six
Family of Missouri prison inmate who died in custody to file wrongful death lawsuit
WGEM News at Six
Downtown Macomb restaurant rebrands after 10-plus years in business