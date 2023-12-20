Now among Hannibal’s all-time greats, Williams smoked opponents in all three phases

QUINCY (WGEM) - When it comes to listing positions on a football roster, Hannibal standout Aneyas Williams can be a typist’s nightmare.

Under position, is he a RB? WR? FL? DB? KR? PR?

All of the above?

Some of the above?

There’s no doubt the Pirates outstanding senior has been a nightmare for opposing defenses the past four years.

And after a decorated career capped by being named to the Missouri Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team for the fourth time as well as Offensive Player of the Year, Williams made his previous oral commitment official by signing with the University of Notre Dame during a ceremony on Monday.

Thus, the final chapter was written about Williams’ career as a Pirate. It was a career that included a 41-9 team record, four district titles and a second-place state finish in 2021.

During the 2023 season, Williams rushed for 1,415 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He also caught 44 passes for 815 yards and 17 touchdowns. He returned one interception and two punts for TDs for 46 total scores.

For his career, Williams is the Pirates’ third all-time leading rusher with 4,252 yards, sixth in attempts with 477, second in touchdowns with 81 and first in yards per carry at 8.9.

As a receiver, he’s first in receptions with 177, first in yards with 3,249 and first in TDs with 61.

His 937 points scored and 152 career touchdowns rank second in Missouri State High School Activities Association history.

Prior to this season, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Williams was named a first-team all-state running back as a junior, a first-team wide receiver as a sophomore and a second-team athlete as a freshman.

His name is scattered throughout the Hannibal record book for game, season and career achievements.

Williams, who has been recognized by numerous media outlets as their player of the year, accumulated those career numbers despite missing several games his junior year with a collarbone injury.

And saving maybe his best performance for last, Williams rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns, and caught six passes for 65 yards and three scores in a 70-61 loss at Lutheran North in the district title game that saw the Pirates nearly erase a 29-point deficit.

So ... where does Williams fit among the long line of talented players who have carried the ball for the Pirates?

Shamar Griffith, Wentric Williams, Damien French, Jerry McBride, Antonio McGruder, Larry McFall, Lydell Williams, Mitch Nichols, Mark Nemes, Manolito Jones, Brad Griffie Sr. and Jr., Aaron Bergeson, Matt Warfield and Jacob Saxton were all running backs who rushed for more than 2,000 yards during their careers at Hannibal.

Blane Mundle might be one of the few HHS fans who has watched every player listed above and more since being a grade schooler in the late 1970s. A 1985 HHS grad, Mundle played three years at quarterback (1982-84) and has served the Hannibal School District in multiple roles as a teacher, administrator, school board member and football coach (1991-2000). This year, Mundle was back on the field serving as an assistant on former Hannibal coach Mark St. Clair’s staff at Bowling Green.

So what does Mundle think?

“Aneyas is the best all-around athlete we’ve ever had on a football field here at Hannibal,” said Mundle, a longtime community supporter who operates the Random Acts of Kindness Facebook page. “Now, that doesn’t mean he’s the best running back.

“Brad Griffie Jr. (who graduated in 1979 and attended the University of Missouri) was the best pure running back. But Aneyas is the best overall offensive weapon.”

Mundle also cites Williams’ ability to play cornerback on defense and his kick returning skills that make him a triple threat for any opponent.

“Aneyas is so talented on both sides of the ball plus with his return skills, he’s just such an explosive player,” Mundle said.

“There’s obviously room for debate because we’ve been fortunate to have so many talented players here. But as a complete package, he’s the best we’ve ever had at Hannibal High School.”

Paving the way for Williams and the Hannibal offense was a stout offensive line led by a pair of senior all-state tackles in Xxavion Washington and Ryan Ross. They helped the Pirates average 48.8 points and 427.1 yards per game.

Williams featured a three-pronged attack of straight-ahead power, blinding speed as well as lateral quickness which allowed him to hurt defenses in multiple ways.

Whether Coach Jeff Gschwender opted to line up Williams at running back or split at flanker, Williams also brought the intangible of making those around him better.

For example, with Williams attracting the defense’s attention junior running back Mike Ferreira received second-team all-state honors after rushing for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“That’s the ability of a great player, to make others around him better,” Mundle said. “And Aneyas does that at an elite level.”

