Quincy Community Theatre holds special senior performance

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Community Theatre held a special event Tuesday evening to help pave the way for senior involvement in acting.

The Emeritus Players are a new daytime group of seniors and retirees looking to get involved with acting with Quincy Community Theatre. The event was a pilot program as part of the education department at Quincy Community Theatre centered around seniors. The readings provided a charming and cheerful performance to set the holiday mood.

“I love working with people. I am new to Quincy, I’m getting to know all the people in Quincy and I love this process. We’re getting to know some of our seasoned talented actors who have given so much to Quincy Community Theatre and I love working with them.” said Quincy Community Theatre’s head of education Deborah Currier.

The performance was held at Calftown Cafe in Quincy, where guests were welcomed to coffee with a side of humor.

An actor for the Emeritus Program, Dan Stephens, had this to say about the opportunity to act.

“I’ve always wanted to try a little bit of acting and fortunately at QCT they have a lot of really good classes for every age, even for seniors like me,” said Stephens.

Stephens is a volunteer for the theatre. He has mainly worked on building and painting sets, as well as making props and weapons.

“The neat thing is the comradery that grows between the group when you’re acting. Getting to play off each other’s expressions. I’m hoping this is something that will continue on in the future.” says Stephens

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.