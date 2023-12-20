Quincy University announces new NCAA head football coach

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University officials announced Wednesday that Jason Killday, a native of western Illinois, will become the school’s new Head NCAA Football Coach.

According to officials, former QU assistant football coach, Killday will return to QU after serving as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator for Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., since 2016.

Killday was a coaching staff member for QU Football from 2010 through 2015.

In his final year in Quincy, Killday served as the assistant head football coach, quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator in 2014-2015.

Before his first stint at QU, Killday was an assistant football coach at three Illinois high schools.

“Jason Killday has enjoyed great success in both high school and collegiate football, with many years of experience in NCAA Division II and the Great Lakes Valley Conference,” said Brian McGee, Ph.D., QU president. “In addition, Coach Killday knows the Tri-State region, and, of course, he knows and believes in QU and our reputation for academic excellence. We are delighted to facilitate Coach Killday’s return to Catholic education and welcome him back home to Quincy University and to western Illinois.”

Killday coordinated every aspect of Truman State’s offense during his years in Kirksville, including game planning, practice planning, and game-day play calling. Under Killday’s eight seasons as offensive coordinator, Truman State averaged an impressive 29.8 points and 356.5 yards per game.

“I am extremely excited, humbled, and honored to have an opportunity to lead this program,” said Killday. “My family and I are ready to be a part of the Quincy University family. With the help of this administration, we are ready to build a program that you will be proud of on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Killday assisted Truman State football in winning a GLVC Conference Championship for the 2016 season and in winning the America’s Crossroads Bowl Championship in the 2019, 2021, and 2022 seasons.

He facilitated leading the program to four consecutive 9-win seasons for the first time in the history of the program. Killday implemented a new offensive system

which increased the points per game from 17.5 (2015) to 27.6 (2016). Under his direction, the team averaged 30-plus points per game for four consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

“I want to welcome back Jason Killday and his family to Quincy University,” said JoshRabe, athletic director. “He is a proven recruiter and developer of talent. Our football program will continue the positive momentum we currently have under his leadership. I look forward to working with and aiding Coach Killday’s advancement of our football program.”

Killday was a starting quarterback for two years at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois. He earned a B.S. in Education at Illinois College and a teaching certification – K-12 in physical education at MacMurray College. Early in his career, as an assistant coach Killday was part of two undefeated seasons and two IHSA Class 5A State Championships at Sacred Heart Griffin High School in Springfield, Illinois.

