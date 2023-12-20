Retail sales spike as inflation slows, according to NRF

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Has online shopping or inflation caused a change in holiday spending?

Economic leaders in Hannibal say they have high hopes for revenue this holiday season.

“We’ve seen statistics that said Black Friday spending was up 2.5% over last year,” said Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce executive director McKenzie Disselhorst. “And that was expected to increase even more as we shift to in-store shopping during the month of December. And, I know we definitely have some retailers who are experiencing that.”

Disselhorst said one silver lining that came out of COVID-19 was shoppers turning to local businesses.

“There were so many shortages and shipping delays. That really helped make people aware of our small businesses and what they mean to our community.”

Last week, a report from the National Retail Federation stated:

“Core retail sales - excluding automobile dealers, gas stations, and restaurants - were up 3.3% unadjusted year over year on a three-month moving average as of November and up 3.7% for the first 11 months of the year.”

The report suggests that rapid price influxes in 2021-22 resulted in consumers adjusting their spending habits (i.e. saving more and making smarter decisions) and employers increasing wages.

In addition to this, inflation slightly eased in 2023. Local shop owners say, as a result, they don’t have to continually raise prices on their goods.

“We can only hope that this continues,” said Mississippi Marketplace owner Linda Studer. “Because, any time that goes up, we have to pass that on.”

According to the NRF, online shopping continues to shift consumer behavior.

WGEM asked Studer just how online shopping has impacted her sales.

“I think people still and will always continue to do a lot of online shopping,” Studer said. “They can do it in their pajamas. They don’t have to dig at the bottom of the rack for that size medium.”

Studer said she’s not worried because in-store shopping has something online shopping can never have: the tactile experience.

“As people come in shopping they can do their little sampling and decide if that’s something they would like to take home with them,” Studer said.

Studer said her approach to this is giving customers samples, such as cider, chocolates, and dip as they browse her store.

Disselhorst said in the presence of online shopping, business in Hannibal still thrives especially with last-minute shoppers.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.