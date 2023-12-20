Sports Extra: QHS stays unbeaten, Milestones in Palmyra, and Buckets in Iowa

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The QHS Blue Devils stayed unbeaten tonight as they traveled to Springfield to take on the Senators. Bradley Longcor led the way for QHS with the long ball. Rumble on the river continued on at John Wood this evening. Unity swept Macon in both boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Across the river in Palmyra, Bear Bock notched his 1000th career point for the Panthers. Palmyra swept Louisiana on the hardwood tonight. Up in Iowa, HTC gets by Clark County in a border battle.

