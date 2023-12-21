Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 21, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Madelyn Hamelton

Jesse Davis

Kenny Kammerer

Larry Leebold

Eric Dusterhaus

Dave Dixon

Ella Smith

Rosalie Bainter

Doris Lusk

Judy Martin

Elsie Stine

Shannon Stupavsky

Bella Adams

Doug Wilson

David Burbridge

Rod and Mixie Tippey

Charles and Linda Begley

Joshua and Nikki Stevens

Larry and Norma Gronewold

Brad and Angie Meierotto

Jim and Julie Farris

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 20, 2023

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
December 20, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 20, 2023

Updated: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 19, 2023

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 19, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 19, 2023

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 19, 2023

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 18, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 18, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 18, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 17, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 18, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 17, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today