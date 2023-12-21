Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 21, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Madelyn Hamelton

Jesse Davis

Kenny Kammerer

Larry Leebold

Eric Dusterhaus

Dave Dixon

Ella Smith

Rosalie Bainter

Doris Lusk

Judy Martin

Elsie Stine

Shannon Stupavsky

Bella Adams

Doug Wilson

David Burbridge

Rod and Mixie Tippey

Charles and Linda Begley

Joshua and Nikki Stevens

Larry and Norma Gronewold

Brad and Angie Meierotto

Jim and Julie Farris

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.