Blessing Hospital receives a grant to improve healthcare for the homeless

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Hospital and 10 other community agencies received a nearly $75,000 grant to plan a medical care program for homeless people.

The medical respite program will provide health services and short-term housing for the homeless to have a safe environment to rest and recover while getting medical treatment.

“For us to work with our community partners to plan a model of care,” said Chief Quality and Safety Officer Mary Frances Barthel.

Their first step of the planning grant will determine which types of medical care will most benefit the homeless population.

“We can offer a very wide variety of medical care because we currently provide in-patient level of care in patient’s homes in our hospital from home program,” Barthel said.

They will also need to figure out what location they can use to provide treatment and care.

“And then to work with these housing agencies on identifying, even if it’s on a trial basis, a location,” Barthel said.

Homeless patients who are discharged have a hard time recovering in unsafe environments, so Blessing and their partners want to change that with this grant.

" A place to where they can have continued medical support from blessing but in an environment that’s more conducive to their recovery,” Barthel said.

There is now a large demand for quality care and short-term housing after Medicare services.

“We do have an increased number of persons reporting homelessness or near homelessness,” said Quincy’s Salvation Army Regional Social Services Director Heidi Howard.

Community agencies also said homeless people can’t recover properly in a shelter, but they’re hopeful to find a location to meet the needs of those recovering.

“Hopefully together we can all find good solutions, find a placement,” Howard said.

The hope is that the grant will help provide more support for those in need.

“It’s super important to have our eyes opened and pay attention to people struggling,” Howard said.

Blessing and other community agencies will plan what type of program and services will best fit the community from now until June 30, 2024.

Once Blessing and the community agencies have planned the healthcare program, they could apply for a pilot program grant afterward.

