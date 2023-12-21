Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Camp Point Junior High math teacher Deb Walter was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award in December.

Walter has spent more than three decades in the classroom, the vast majority of that time in Camp Point.

Walter says she enjoys all the challenges that come with teaching.

“You never know what the kids are going to say or do or react, and it’s just the environment is very rewarding and challenging. And, like I said I want that. This job is perfect for me,” Walter said.

Dozens of students, former students, and co-workers nominated Walter for the Golden Apple Award. They say she is a master at weaving fun into her math lessons.

“Math can not be everybody’s favorite subject and I want to make sure they love it because math is in everything. And, they are going to need it for their entire life,” Walter said.

Sixth-grade student Audyn Wagner recalled a recent graphing lesson with reindeer.

“She graded them based on how funny they were, so it was really fun to try and make them funny, and she just lets us be really creative in class and I like that as a student,” Audyn Wagner said.

“She wants to be able to show kids how they can use it in the real world, so she does sewing projects with them. They do painting and learning the different coordinates with painting,” sixth grade English and reading teacher Ashley Paben said.

Her lesson on algorithms has some kids asking for rubrics cubes for Christmas.

“If you’ll follow the right steps it will solve,” Walter explained.

All that fun also comes with some high expectations.

“She might seem a little scary to them at first, but at the end of the year she’s easily the favorite and I’m ok giving up that title... Her classroom is so structured that that’s what the kids need in order to learn and they eventually come to appreciate that,” Paben said.

“She’ll like want to push you to your best. When you make a mistake she’s like easy fix you can do this,” sixth-grade student James Bobier said.

“I expect them to do well and to do the best that they can because they get one shot at sixth-grade math, and make the best of it and then you’ll have the building blocks for seventh grade and for the rest of your life,’ Walter said.”

