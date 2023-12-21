Cyclists look to next steps after Illinois Supreme Court deals setback

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois cyclists are considering their next steps after the state Supreme Court dealt them a recent blow.

The court unanimously ruled on Dec. 14 in Alave v. City of Chicago of Chicago the city was not liable for someone who got hurt while crashing his bike after hitting a pothole.

The decision also reaffirmed non-bike-lanes are not “intended” for cyclists.

“Bicyclists are kind of like second-class citizens in a sense,” said Dave Simmons, the executive director of Bike Illinois, a bike-advocacy group.

He said the decision views cyclists as unequal to drivers. It reaffirms the 1998 decision in Boub v. Township of Wayne distinguishing between cyclists and motorists.

“Essentially, that case, the Boub v. Township of Wayne case said that bicyclists were ‘permitted’ users of the roadway but not ‘intended’ users,” he said. “So essentially what it said was they could be there but we really didn’t build this road for people on bikes.”

There is one exception. The part of the road “intended” for cyclists is dedicated bike lanes. It was the crux of the city of Chicago’s lawyer’s argument.

“The city uses street signs and roadways which of its roadways are intended for bicycle use. There were no such signs or markings at the location of Mr. Alave’s bicycle accident. Accordingly, Mr. Alave was not an intended user of the roadway and the city did not owe him a duty,” Stephen Collins, the city’s lawyer, during oral arguments on Sept. 19.

Simmons said he believes the 1998 precedent has kept cities and towns across Illinois from building dedicated bike lanes. It serves as a form of liability protection.

After this latest ruling, he plans to shift his focus from the courts to the legislature.

“We’re at the point now where the courts have made their decision and we need to look at legislative solution,” Simmons said.

He said he’s already having discussions with lawmakers about potential solutions recognizing cyclists as “intended” users of Illinois roads.

