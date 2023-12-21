Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.
They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Killday
Quincy University announces new NCAA head football coach
Report gives the public its first look at details of the controversy and investigation...
Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process
Mark Twain High School on Wednesday
Mark Twain High School lifts lockdown after threat of violence investigated
Timothy L. Smith
State police arrest Macomb man following McDonough County Jail death
Blakely was selected in early November.
New police chief in Canton, Missouri, hits the ground running

Latest News

WGEM News at Ten
Quincy Festival of Lights helps those in need
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman ‘distraught’ after being charged for miscarrying
WGEM News at Ten
New Illinois law bans social media use while driving