Drought monitor has updated and how rain may impact your holiday travel plans

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Thursday morning, the drought monitor has been updated and there’s both good and bad news. The good news is that we haven’t seen worsening drought anywhere across the Tri-States. The bad news is that there also wasn’t any improvement in our ongoing drought.

Drought has neither improved nor worsened across the region over the last week. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

However, we will have a few chances to chip away at our drought - the first of which begins Thursday night. Showers will move in from the west overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. By the time you wake up and head to work, showers will have evolved into a steady light rain. Therefore, it’s a good idea to bring an umbrella with you to work. With that said, it will also be mild - daytime highs on Friday will once again jump into the lower 50s.

If you're driving out of town for the holidays, keep in mind that rain will be moving through the Midwest. Around noon on Friday, it'll be raining in Des Moines, Chicago and St. Louis, and showers will be exiting Kansas City. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

If you’re driving out of town for the holidays on Friday, be mindful of rain that will move across the Midwest. Kansas City and Des Moines will see rain falling from early Friday morning through early in the afternoon. St. Louis will likely see rain begin near the morning commute and Chicago will begin to see showers falling by late Friday morning, and both cities will continue to see rain through at least early Friday evening. Rain will likely wait to reach Indianapolis until near sunset on Friday and showers will continue there into Saturday.

Thereafter, we’ll stay in a generally unsettled weather pattern. Mainly cloudy skies dominate Saturday as much of the Tri-States approach 60 degrees. Our next rain maker comes in on Christmas Eve and lasts into Christmas Day. As of now, it looks as though we may pick up more than half of an inch of rain between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

