Hannibal structure fire under investigation

By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) -A vacant home caught fire Thursday morning on the 200 block of Dowling Street.

Hannibal firefighters got a call around 7:30 a.m. of a possible structure fire.

They determined the house was vacant with no utilities active inside the house. However, they discovered several homeless people had been living inside.

Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the home, causing heat damage to surrounding structures.

Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said their first priority is ensuring no one is still inside a burning structure.

“There was a couple of occupants that were homeless here. They weren’t injured so nobody was transported to the hospital,” Kempker said. “So, it’s a good day. We had no major injuries, no damage really truthfully to any other structure where someone couldn’t stay in.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

