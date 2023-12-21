Holiday home safety suggestions

QUINCY (WGEM) - While the holidays are a time for fun and family, there is also a danger to your home. The FBI reported that during last year’s holiday season, 83,000 burglaries took place.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported of the 66 burglaries reported in 2022, 10 took place in December alone.

Kerry Davis, Technical Operations Director for Alarms Systems Inc., recommends you ask your neighbor or another trusted person to pick up your mail and packages while you are gone. If burglars see those items piled up, they take it as a sign the house is empty.

“I’m sure everybody’s seen the whole cookie thing under your doormat that’s been going around on Facebook where a burglar will put cookies or chips under there and as you come and go, it’ll get crushed so they know somebody’s been there recently,” Davis said.

He said a lack of activity around a home can make it a target for thieves so important to have neighbors come over to the house to check in on things which also makes it look like someone’s there. Davis said he also recommends you leave the lights on in your home or put them on a timer. You can also use your smart devices to turn on lights and monitor the house.

The Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said it’s also important to keep an eye out for people casing the neighborhood.

He said during this time of year, they receive an uptick in calls asking for deputies to keep an eye on their property while they are away. He said having an alarm, security cameras and security lights is a good way to deter burglars. He said it is important to also recognize the signs of burglars casing neighborhoods, looking for vulnerable houses.

“What will happen is pull up in a car and pull past a residence and usually there’s more than one person in the car and they are looking at it and sometimes they even take pictures,” Grootens said.

Grootens said they look for homes that either have security systems, signs, cameras, or areas of opportunity to keep out of sight if they want to break in. Investigatory Kelsey Miller said you also should make sure your car is inside and valuables, like money, phones, jewelry, gifts, and even firearms are taken out, as burglars will also look for cars to break into.

Grootens said if you see anyone suspicious, call the police and provide a description of the person, and their vehicle with the license number.

Police will keep an eye on your home while you are away if you call them.

You can call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 217-277-2200, or your local police to request a home check.

