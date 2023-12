Deaths:

Virgie May Kelley, age 99, of Lewistown, Mo, died on Dec. 20 in the Country Aire Retirement Estates home.

Phyllis Jean Wiesemann, age 90, of Quincy, died on Dec. 20 in her home.

Births:

Josh and Sherene Inghram of Quincy welcomed a girl.

