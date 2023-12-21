July 2024 deadline to decide Saint Elizabeth Hospital’s fate

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Concerns are growing for one former Tri-State hospital that is deteriorating. But, new efforts are underway to make some changes.

For many years, residents have wondered if anything will ever be done about the idle Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

After Tuesday night’s council meeting, there’s now a new push for answers.

Many nearby residents, like Buddy Davis, say it’s a blight to the neighborhood.

“I’ve lived here since ‘05,” Davis said. “And, the building just went downhill ever since and it’s just getting worse and worse.”

Aaron Dillman, who also lives a stone’s throw away, is concerned about what the former hospital is doing to property value.

“It’s been standing here for all these years,” Dillman said. “Empty, broken windows. It’s really an eyesore. And a lot of neighbors are concerned.”

Dillman said he’s concerned about the safety risks associated with the decaying structure.

“Everybody’s looted it. Fires, drugs.”

Tarjay Reynolds and Sam Routh have seen people trespass.

“There are a lot of kids that sneak in here and just walk around,” Reynolds said.

“You can figure out [how to get up on the roof] if you walk around long enough,” Routh said.

These residents will soon have answers for Saint Elizabeth Hospital’s fate in 2024. City officials have agreed on a hard deadline for July 1.

Mayor Barry Louderman says if the city can’t find a developer, they will demolish the building.

“If it gets a developer, it really needs to be something that will fit this neighborhood,” Louderman said.

Louderman said rental units for workers, senior housing, or a convention center would be ideal options.

“I wouldn’t want to see public housing here simply because we already have that. There is a need for senior housing.”

Louderman said they hope to find a buyer.

However, it won’t be cheap. And, the city will hold good on the deadline.

“We want to see them have the money in the bank to do the development. No more ‘Let’s wait on to see if we’re going to get tax credits’ or any of that.”

Louderman said the city would help with the development.

“We will apply for the grants to remediate all of the asbestos and lead paint. We’ll chip in on the demolition on the far side. We do have money set aside for that.”

Louderman said the cost of the demolition will average approximately $6.5 million. He said city residents may have to pay temporary taxes.

