Kroc Center prepares for community Christmas dinner

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dozens of volunteers at the Kroc Center are gearing up for the community Christmas dinner to be held at the Kroc Center on Christmas Day. Registration for the dinner is full as of now, but walk ins are welcome.

There are two seating for the dinner one beginning at 11 am and another one at 11:45 am.

The meal will consist of ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, dinner rolls and dessert.

Matt Schmidt a Development Director for Salvation Army Quincy, said " Its open to everyone, you never know who your going to meet. Its a great opportunity to sit and share and talk to people who may not have anywhere to go, maybe the family hasnt arrived yet or you have not left town yet and its just you or you and another person, come out and share it with us we would be glad to serve you a great meal.”

The Kroc Center is located at 405 Vermont Street.

If you wish to make a monetary donation towards the meal you may mail a check to The Salvation Army at PO Box 75, Quincy IL. 62306-0075.

To schedule a meal delivery you may contact The Salvation Army or the Kroc Center.

