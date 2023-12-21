Missouri added to ‘Trans Youth Emergency Project’ amid treatment bans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Families of transgender youth in Missouri now have access to a network of resources for accessing healthcare treatments that have been banned in the state.

The Campaign For Southern Equality organizes the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project, and added Missouri as its latest participant in the initiative. The addition is in response to a law passed in 2023 that restricts gender-affirming healthcare treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapies for those under the age of 18.

“This [program] gives parents, whether they have a financial need, or just someone that they can talk to, help in navigating how they might get access to care for their child outside of the state of Missouri, so that they can continue care or so that they can begin care,” said Katy Erker-Lynch, executive director of PROMO, one of the project’s partner organizations.

“It’s really complicated, and people are scared, and people need support,” Erker-Lynch said.

The program also offers $500 grants for families to cover the costs of securing the treatments not offered in Missouri.

The health care ban includes a grandfather clause for minors already undergoing treatment and an expiration date on the ban, which is set for August 2027.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Republican from Warrensburg, sponsors a bill to remove that expiration, making the ban permanent.

“Kids go through a lot of different stages in life,” State Senator Hoskins said. “I think that these kids need love and compassion, not a doctor’s prescription to mutilate their bodies.”

Treatment with puberty blockers and/or hormone therapies are considered valid treatment options by the National Institutes of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

State Sen. Mike Moon, a Republican from Lawrence County, sponsored the bill that banned gender-affirming care for minors, which also prohibited any MoHealthNet reimbursement for such treatments at any age.

“Those who travel outside of the state are no longer within the bounds of the protections of SB 49, as the bill only applies to medical providers within Missouri,” State Senator Moon said in a statement to the bureau. “I do not support this Campaign for Southern Equality mission. However, as long as they don’t use or receive any public/state funds, they are not in violation of SB 49.”

