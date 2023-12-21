New Illinois law bans ‘Zooming,’ social media use while driving

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As we ring in the new year, a new Illinois law combating distracted driving will go into effect.

Beginning Jan. 1, it will be illegal to videoconference or use social media while behind the wheel.

Texting and driving has been illegal in Illinois for more than a decade but those laws were passed before videoconferencing became popular.

“I was shocked to learn that it’s not illegal to Zoom or FaceTime while you’re driving,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Giannoulias, a Democrat, was the main force behind getting lawmakers to act.

“Anything we can do to encourage people to stay off their phones, to not text or email or be on FaceTime or Zoom while they’re driving, anything we can do to raise awareness on the tragic dangers of distracted driving will be a focus of ours,” he said.

State Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago, was the bill’s primary sponsor in the House of Representatives. A Chicago firefighter, Kelly has seen the consequences of distracted driving firsthand.

“It’s definitely been an issues, not just in the State of Illinois but throughout our country, where distracted driving is causing accidents,” he said. “So anything we can do to keep drivers less distracted by putting laws like this into place, I think the better off we’ll be.”

“Distracted driving is killing way too many people in this country,” Giannoulias said. “Distracted driving is becoming the new drunk driving.”

The latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows 3,522 people were killed in distracted driving crashes across the U.S. in 2021.

The penalty for videoconferencing or using social media while behind the wheel would be the same as texting and driving. It would be a $75 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second, $125 for the third and $150 for all subsequent offenses.

