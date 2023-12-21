New Illinois law bans ‘Zooming,’ social media use while driving

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - As we ring in the new year, a new Illinois law combating distracted driving will go into effect.

Beginning Jan. 1, it will be illegal to videoconference or use social media while behind the wheel.

Texting and driving has been illegal in Illinois for more than a decade but those laws were passed before videoconferencing became popular.

“I was shocked to learn that it’s not illegal to Zoom or FaceTime while you’re driving,” said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Giannoulias, a Democrat, was the main force behind getting lawmakers to act.

“Anything we can do to encourage people to stay off their phones, to not text or email or be on FaceTime or Zoom while they’re driving, anything we can do to raise awareness on the tragic dangers of distracted driving will be a focus of ours,” he said.

State Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago, was the bill’s primary sponsor in the House of Representatives. A Chicago firefighter, Kelly has seen the consequences of distracted driving firsthand.

“It’s definitely been an issues, not just in the State of Illinois but throughout our country, where distracted driving is causing accidents,” he said. “So anything we can do to keep drivers less distracted by putting laws like this into place, I think the better off we’ll be.”

“Distracted driving is killing way too many people in this country,” Giannoulias said. “Distracted driving is becoming the new drunk driving.”

The latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows 3,522 people were killed in distracted driving crashes across the U.S. in 2021.

The penalty for videoconferencing or using social media while behind the wheel would be the same as texting and driving. It would be a $75 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second, $125 for the third and $150 for all subsequent offenses.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael M. Milsap
Police arrest Quincy man following report of gunfire on Washington Street
Timothy L. Smith
State police arrest Macomb man following McDonough County Jail death
Jason Killday
Quincy University announces new NCAA head football coach
605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home

Latest News

Lincoln Academy of Illinois awards one senior at each four-year university in Illinois. The...
Quincy University senior receives Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award
WGEM News at Six
Missouri Secretary of State blasts Colorado court’s decision on Trump eligibility
WGEM News at Six
Hannibal High School celebrates second annual Day of Giving
WGEM News at Six
New Canton, Missouri, police chief hits the ground running