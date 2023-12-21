Quincy Festival of Lights helps those in need

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Festival of Lights celebrated the Christmas spirit with more than just lights.

Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry collected food donations before the lighted event Wednesday evening to help support those in need across Adams County.

Food items could be donated to help take admission costs off of the driver’s entrance. Organizers say that it’s never too late to donate and help out a great cause.

“Poverty rate actually went down one percent in Adams county recently, but the folks that are in that working poor classes, that raised ten percent. We are seeing more people than ever before. Our numbers in our soup kitchen are going to increase by twenty five percent this year. This comes at a critical time and comes at a time where we can make a real impact with it.” says Sarah Stephens, Horizon Social Services executive director.

Admission to enter the Festival of Lights is twenty dollars. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.