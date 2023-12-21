Quincy Festival of Lights helps those in need

WGEM News at Ten
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Festival of Lights celebrated the Christmas spirit with more than just lights.

Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry collected food donations before the lighted event Wednesday evening to help support those in need across Adams County.

Food items could be donated to help take admission costs off of the driver’s entrance. Organizers say that it’s never too late to donate and help out a great cause.

“Poverty rate actually went down one percent in Adams county recently, but the folks that are in that working poor classes, that raised ten percent. We are seeing more people than ever before. Our numbers in our soup kitchen are going to increase by twenty five percent this year. This comes at a critical time and comes at a time where we can make a real impact with it.” says Sarah Stephens, Horizon Social Services executive director.

Admission to enter the Festival of Lights is twenty dollars. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Killday
Quincy University announces new NCAA head football coach
Report gives the public its first look at details of the controversy and investigation...
Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process
Mark Twain High School on Wednesday
Mark Twain High School lifts lockdown after threat of violence investigated
Timothy L. Smith
State police arrest Macomb man following McDonough County Jail death
Blakely was selected in early November.
New police chief in Canton, Missouri, hits the ground running

Latest News

WGEM News at Ten
New Illinois law bans social media use while driving
WGEM News at Ten
Mark Twain High School lifts lockdown after threat of violence investigated
WGEM News at Ten
Blessing Hospital receives a grant to improve healthcare for the homeless
WGEM News at Ten
July 2024 deadline to decide Saint Elizabeth Hospital’s fate