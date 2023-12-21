Quincy University senior receives Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award

Lincoln Academy of Illinois awards one senior at each four-year university in Illinois. The...
Lincoln Academy of Illinois awards one senior at each four-year university in Illinois. The award recognizes excellence in both curricular and extracurricular activities(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -A senior at Quincy University received the Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award for 2023.

Lincoln Academy of Illinois awards one senior at each four-year university in Illinois. The award recognizes excellence in both curricular and extracurricular activities

QU’s recipient, Graci White is set to graduate with a degree in pre-med biology with a minor in psychology and chemistry.

She said QU has truly set her up for success.

“QU has given me a lot of opportunities to be able to stand out and shine and have leadership positions so, I am very grateful for that,” White said. “I’m very sad to think about leaving QU because it has been my life for four years but, I am ready for the next chapter to see where I go from here.”

White plans to get some experience in the health care field and later hopes to attend physician assistant school.

