Rainfall forecast looks impressive

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two rainmaking systems will make their way through the region. The first one plays out on Friday. That system will drop down most likely less than a half inch of rainfall. We get a break from the rain on Saturday, but then a second system will impact the area on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. This system slowly approaches and then stalls out just to the north of the Tri-States. This will allow for a prolonged period of rainfall as the system just kind of sits and spins. It will eventually weaken, and the energy will pull off to the east, and that will spell the end of the rainfall potential. However, if this thing plays out like we think it will, there will be parts of the Tri-States that see more than an inch and a half of rain. And possibly some areas that see 3 inches of rain. The strongest rainfall totals look like they would be in the southwest region of the Tri-States, impacting Knox, Shelby, and Monroe counties.

