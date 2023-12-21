Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process

QUINCY (WGEM) - The final report from a Springfield law firm on an internal complaint regarding the process that culminated in the hiring of Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates details the allegations made in the complaint and concludes that -- according to information supplied to investigators -- it is impossible to determine whether the department’s former chief unduly influenced the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

However, the report from Richard V. Stewart Jr., with the Stewart Law Firm, PC, also determined that “any attempted influence was not the reason” for a change in hiring criteria at the start of the search process.

The report names QPD Sgt. Nick Hiland as the complainant and says he initially met with Jeff Mays, the city’s director of administrative services, and Carrie Potter, the city’s director of human resources.

Hiland’s complaint alleged violations of various policies, including the Law Enforcement Code Ethics, QPD Policy 205.5 (Personnel Responsibilities), QPD Policy 315 (Discriminatory Harassment) and QPD Policy 1004 (Anti-Retaliation). The report says Hiland alleged the violations happened between October 2019, when he applied for a deputy chief position and continued through his application for the department’s top job and subsequent application for deputy chief in September 2022.

The report lines out the details regarding three separate allegations:

Former Chief Robert Copley and Yates disseminated and used a “Agency Development Proposal” that was Hiland’s proprietary information; That the Fire and Police Board changed the criteria applying for the chief job to benefit Yates; and Copley communicated directly with the board to influence the change in criteria to allow Yates to apply.

Agency Development Proposal

The report points out that in February 2019, Hiland reached out to former QPD Deputy Chief RT Finney, seeking career advice from Finney, whom Hiland regarded as a mentor.

At a meeting lasting “several hours,” Hiland told Finney that he wanted to seek the chief position at QPD following Copley’s retirement. Hiland told investigators Finney gave him guidance on the process of becoming chief of police and offered to write a letter of recommendation. Hiland said Finney remained in contact with him through September 2021 and suggested some reading materials.

Hiland claims that during an interview with Copley for a deputy chief position in October 2019, then-officer Hiland gave Copley a copy of ideas regarding agency development. Among those ideas was having the department host community barbecues “to create positive community interaction.”

In November 2019, Hiland was promoted to sergeant.

On May 8, 2021, Hiland emailed the “Agency Development Proposal” to Finney. The community barbecues were part of the proposal. On June 7, 2021, Finney responded by email to Hiland, suggesting he should be prepared to explain how he had attempted to implement the ideas within the department. Later that night, Finney also emailed Copley:

Here is what I sent Nick and what was sent to me. I tried to be honest, and honestly I don’t know what’s going on internally. But if I can’t adequately evaluate what he is proposing, I am not sure a civilian commission will understand what value these have. Just my .02.”

The next day, Copley replied to Finney’s email, blind carbon copying Lt. Shannon Pilkington:

Thanks. You hit the nail on the head about whether he has explored his new ideas with the Chiefs. With small exception, he has not. He is a recruiter, why has he not tried to implement his great ideas now to benefit the department? Solidifies my opinion that he is self-centered and just out for number one.”

Less than an hour later, Copley forwarded Hiland’s proposal to Pilkington and Yates.

On June 11, Yates sent an email to Travis Wiemett, Justin Boyd, Kelly Vandermaiden, Deb Beebe and Gail Newell, stating that he would like to have the department’s “Grill Squad” debut on July 6, 2021, which did in fact later happen.

The report dismisses claims that the proposal was Hiland’s proprietary information, noting that it was ultimately intended for public use. Hiland also did not ask Finney to keep the information confidential, according to the report, which pointed out there is no legal privilege between a mentor and mentee.

Further, the report states that by sending the report to Copley, who was then a public official, Finney made the document a matter of public record. And because the document had then been made a public record and was not Hiland’s proprietary information, “the creation of the barbecue squad was a fair use of portions of the proposal.”

The report also states that Copley and Yates did not “improperly possess” Hiland’s proposal because it was sent to Finney -- and then forwarded to Copley -- well before Copley announced on Dec. 13, 2021, his intention to retire.

However, the report stops short of answering whether Copley acted inappropriately in sharing the full document, which also included Hiland’s resume and specific qualifications, leaving that determination to the city.

Change of job criteria

The second allegation examined in the report was a claim that criteria for the job that initially were made public Feb. 8, 2022, were changed to allow Yates to apply. Neither Yates nor Hiland met the educational requirements for the job. Hiland asked the board on Feb. 10, 2022, to change the requirements to “allow for a more diverse pool of applicants,” noting that he did not meet the requirements himself. At that meeting, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup also asked the board to alter the requirements to allow for a broader search.

The report concludes on this allegation that while changes made to the criteria on Feb. 18, 2022, did in fact benefit Yates, they also benefitted Hiland and other members of the department who applied for the job.

Based on the documents provided by the Fire and Police Board, the report states it “cannot be said that... the change was done to benefit just Adams Yates. It was made to open the pool to more applicants, of whom Adam Yates was just one of the beneficiaries.”

Undue influence?

The final allegation examined asks whether Copley communicated directly with the board to unduly influence the board to change hiring criteria for Yates to apply.

A text message exchange between Copley and Yates on a group chat called “Chief Chat -- Personal” details that both indicated they were aware of the initial criteria two days before they were released. However, “the extent of their involvement in the development of the initial qualification is not readily evident based on the available documents.”

However, the report states that there would have been no benefit to Yates to have been part of the development of the initial requirements because he “did not qualify.”

The report also states that while Copley could have known Yates was excluded and wanted to have that fact changed, “others wanted it changed as well, including the Complainant.”

On the final allegation, the report concludes:

“While it is not possible based on the records provided to determine if Chief Copley attempted to unduly influence the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, any attempted influence was not the reason for the change in criteria.”

You can read the complete report and attached exhibits below:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.