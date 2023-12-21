The Rumble Continues: Local teams show out on the hardwood

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Rumble on the River continued this evening, with multiple local teams participating in the event.

Quincy Notre dame picked up a big win over Burlington Notre Dame 64-19. Sage Stratton led all scorers with 18 points. West Hancock girls’ basketball battled hard but fell to Clopton. On the boy’s side of things, Western fell to Clopton as well.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.