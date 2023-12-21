The Rumble Continues: Local teams show out on the hardwood

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Rumble on the River continued this evening, with multiple local teams participating in the event.

Quincy Notre dame picked up a big win over Burlington Notre Dame 64-19. Sage Stratton led all scorers with 18 points. West Hancock girls’ basketball battled hard but fell to Clopton. On the boy’s side of things, Western fell to Clopton as well.

