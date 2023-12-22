Adopt a Child Program provides food and Christmas gifts to local families

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Area Ministerial Alliance had their Adopt a Child Program Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Farischon Hall.

The Adopt a Child program provided special gifts for several families and children in need during the holidays.

“We have 41 families coming today to pick up assistance for their families covering a total of 97 children,” said Adopt a Child Program Coordinator Susan Schwanke.

Families applied to the program in October and today was all about distribution.

“Families were adopted by various businesses, churches, organizations, to take care of toys, clothing and those types of gifts for their families,” Schwanke said.

The program’s mission is to give families a hand during difficult times.

“We focus on the children of the family. We ask them for the clothing sizes and a wish list for each child,” Schwanke said.

And organizers believe everyone should have a Christmas gift.

“Every child deserves to something under the tree at Christmas, even if their family is struggling,” Schwanke said.

Over $2,000 dollars was spent on food from County Market so that each family could also have groceries to take home.

“County market works with us on food and we get a food gift for each family and then also our local Palmyra FFA donates a fruit basket,” Schwanke said.

The Palmyra High School girls and boys basketball teams have volunteered for the last two years to help distribute the food.

Basketball Players said they love giving back to a community that shows them endless support.

“The community does a lot for us including showing up to our games and supporting us in various ways so giving back to them really means a lot to our program,” said Palmyra High School basketball player and volunteer Candra King.

“It’s really awesome to help those in need and I’m really glad we get the opportunity to do it,” said Palmyra High School Basketball Player and Volunteer Bear Brock.

Organizers said this program helps bring their community even closer together and now 97 children can have a present to open on Christmas.

