Boy Scout’s will once again pick up old Christmas trees

Christmas tree pickup
Christmas tree pickup(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Boy Scout Troup #1 announced Friday it will conduct the annual Christmas tree pickup program again this year.

Troup officials stated the pickup will take place starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6. The cost is $10 per tree.

Individuals wishing to schedule a pickup should call 515-635-5842 and leave a message with their name, address, and any special instructions.

Also this year, individuals can send a Venmo payment to @Joe-Henning-3 with their name, address, and phone number to schedule the pickup.

Missouri has some of the loosest firearm laws in the nation, according to gun safety...
Opposing red flag law proposals 'unlikely' to move in Missouri legislature, leader says
