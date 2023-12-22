Boy Scout’s will once again pick up old Christmas trees

QUINCY (WGEM) - Boy Scout Troup #1 announced Friday it will conduct the annual Christmas tree pickup program again this year.

Troup officials stated the pickup will take place starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6. The cost is $10 per tree.

Individuals wishing to schedule a pickup should call 515-635-5842 and leave a message with their name, address, and any special instructions.

Also this year, individuals can send a Venmo payment to @Joe-Henning-3 with their name, address, and phone number to schedule the pickup.

