Boy Scout’s will once again pick up old Christmas trees
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Boy Scout Troup #1 announced Friday it will conduct the annual Christmas tree pickup program again this year.
Troup officials stated the pickup will take place starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6. The cost is $10 per tree.
Individuals wishing to schedule a pickup should call 515-635-5842 and leave a message with their name, address, and any special instructions.
Also this year, individuals can send a Venmo payment to @Joe-Henning-3 with their name, address, and phone number to schedule the pickup.
