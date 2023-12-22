City of Christmas celebrates 35 years

Keokuk's City of Christmas celebrates 35 years of holiday cheer
Keokuk's City of Christmas celebrates 35 years of holiday cheer(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The city of Keokuk’s Rand Park continues its Christmas tradition for Lee County residents.

The city of Christmas in Keokuk has opened its gates for the 35th time since 1989.

The tradition takes guests on a festive drive all around Rand Park full of lighted designs.

Local businesses and sponsors fill the park with their own unique lighted displays for all to enjoy.

Rand Park has hosted the City of Christmas every year since it started.

Around 20,000 vehicles drive through the park each year to celebrate the holidays.

The seasonal City within Keokuk runs until Jan. 1.

.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report gives the public its first look at details of the controversy and investigation...
Report details complaints about Quincy police chief hiring process
Jason Killday
Quincy University announces new NCAA head football coach
Mark Twain High School on Wednesday
Mark Twain High School lifts lockdown after threat of violence investigated
Blakely was selected in early November.
New police chief in Canton, Missouri, hits the ground running
Walter holds Golden Apple
Camp Point teacher wins Golden Apple

Latest News

WGEM News at Six
Cyclists look to next steps after Illinois Supreme Court deals setback
WGEM News at Six
Missouri added to ‘Trans Youth Emergency Project’ amid treatment bans
QND Boys Basketball
LIVE: QND Raiders vs. Pason-Seymour Indians
Kroc Center prepares for community Christmas dinner