City of Christmas celebrates 35 years

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The city of Keokuk’s Rand Park continues its Christmas tradition for Lee County residents.

The city of Christmas in Keokuk has opened its gates for the 35th time since 1989.

The tradition takes guests on a festive drive all around Rand Park full of lighted designs.

Local businesses and sponsors fill the park with their own unique lighted displays for all to enjoy.

Rand Park has hosted the City of Christmas every year since it started.

Around 20,000 vehicles drive through the park each year to celebrate the holidays.

The seasonal City within Keokuk runs until Jan. 1.

