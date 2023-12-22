Digging Deeper: Why Quincy doesn’t have better rental regulations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Last week WGEM News spoke with a Quincy family who was renting a home that was being held up by jacks.

The windows and doors didn’t lock, the ceilings were caving in, and there were holes in the foundation. The home was condemned by the city, and the family was left homeless.

Scenarios like this don’t just happen overnight, the home had deteriorated through years of neglect.

The landlord, Chris Bickhaus is no stranger to city officials, he owns several of, what you might call “less desirable” properties.

WGEM News wanted to know why city council members have not done more to reign in landlords, and what kind of an ordinance it might take to keep this from happening again.

“It’s the aldermen who have the power,” said Lisa Wigoda, of the Safe and Livable Housing Committee.

But it is also the aldermen who have refused to act. Quincy City Council members have rejected at least two ordinances in recent years that would have tightened the city’s rental guidelines.

Wigoda wants a basic ordinance. It would involve some kind of small annual fee for landlords, and every rental property would be registered with the city. She said it could also Include some kind of inspection before a new tenant moves in.

“There’s not a policy here like other cities,” Wigoda said.

Right now, the city has no idea how many homes or apartments are being rented at any given time.

Mayor Mike Troup said while he is in favor of some changes to the city’s ordinance, the city council has never been agreeable.

“My first year I proposed some changes,” Troup said. “It was shot down.”

Troup said, there seems to be a fear among the city council members about government intrusion, and too many regulations.

“The fear was ‘what’s next’,” Troup said.

But through public property records, WGEM News found about half of the council members own at least one rental property and some own multiple.

WGEM News checked on several of the properties and found them to be in good condition.

The mayor said he believes about 98% of property owners follow the rules, and yes, there are rules already on the books.

“Basic housing standards,” Troup said.

There is one catch though, you have to be a tenant or property owner to make a complaint with the city, which would then trigger an inspection, and the city inspectors don’t base it on cleanliness.

Troup said, now more than ever, the city is working with social service agencies, like Two Rivers Regional Council, and the Safe and Livable Housing Committee to spotlight derelict properties.

“We’ve taken some landlords to court,” Troup said.

Landlords like Chris Bickhaus, the owner of the property that was condemned leaving Andrea Monetti homeless.

Bickhaus is no stranger to city inspectors, WGEM News found a warrant was issued on Dec. 7 by the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court for Bickhaus, and he paid $761 in fines and fees.

Another property at 508 North Seventh in Quincy also failed to meet the city’s minimum standards and Thursday morning, Bickhaus was in Adams County Court.

WGEM News talked to Bickhaus by phone and text to schedule an interview, but he had to cancel our interview at the last minute. So our team went to court Thursday morning to track him down.

WGEM News asked about some of his properties that don’t meet city standards.

“I think that is a misconception,” Bickhaus said. “I’m gonna be 100% compliant with the city.”

He added, “I don’t think I have structural issues.”

He told WGEM News, he doesn’t believe the city is backing landlords enough.

He said, often when homes do not meet standards, it is the tenant who has removed the smoke detectors.

“Everyone isn’t up to code,” Bickhaus said.

He also said tenants have changed over the years, and not for the better.

“Not all of them, I have some great tenants... very frustrating,” Bickhaus said.

Bickhaus is due back in court on Jan. 4. WGEM News will continue to follow this story.

The majority of landlords within Quincy maintain good properties. WGEM News spoke with several of them and their primary fear is once the city government starts adding regulations or inspections, it will spiral out of control.

For tenants, it’s important to remember, the basic standards are already on the city’s books, and it’s up to the tenants to alert inspectors after they’ve exhausted talks with the landlord.

