Federal judge decides not to block Illinois assault weapons registry

EAST ST. LOUIS (WGEM) - A federal judge Friday declined to stop Illinois’ assault weapons registry from going into effect.

Judge Stephen McGlynn from the U.S District Court for the Southern District of Illinois denied a request from several gun rights groups to issue an injunction blocking the registry.

The law banning assault weapons is already in effect. The registry applies to people who owned now-banned assault weapons and assault weapon attachments before Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law Jan. 10.

Gun owners have until Jan. 1 to register their weapons and attachments. They can register them on the Illinois State Police’s website through their Firearm Owners Identification card.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.