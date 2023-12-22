Federal judge decides not to block Illinois assault weapons registry

(Seth Perlman | AP)
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (WGEM) - A federal judge Friday declined to stop Illinois’ assault weapons registry from going into effect.

Judge Stephen McGlynn from the U.S District Court for the Southern District of Illinois denied a request from several gun rights groups to issue an injunction blocking the registry.

The law banning assault weapons is already in effect. The registry applies to people who owned now-banned assault weapons and assault weapon attachments before Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law Jan. 10.

Gun owners have until Jan. 1 to register their weapons and attachments. They can register them on the Illinois State Police’s website through their Firearm Owners Identification card.

