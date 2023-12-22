Heavy rain misses the region

Heavier rain totals stay west. (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we did have a First Alert for heavy rainfall Sunday. We have canceled the First Alert. The latest forecast data indicates that the heavier rain will stay to the west of the Tri-States. It doesn’t mean we will not see rainfall on Sunday. We will see rain on Sunday continuing into Monday. We may see a half inch up to one inch to an inch and a half of rain. But the heavier rainfall totals of over 2 inches will stay west of the region. After the Christmas holiday, our exceptionally mild temperatures will be replaced with more seasonably cool numbers. High temperatures for the last week of December are forecast in the low 40s. Normally our high temps for the last week of December are near 37 degrees. We have passed through the Winter Solstice, but what does that really mean? What does it mean when we say winter has started? Well, it means our shortest day, in terms of the least amount of daylight, has occurred. We had 9 hours and 20 minutes of daylight on the 21st of December. By the end of January, we will have 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight, so just about an hour more of daylight as the days get longer and longer. During the first week of January sunrise will stay pretty solid at 7:27 but sunset will get about a minute later each day.

We may see some wet snow Tuesday but it won't stick, it's been too warm (Brian Inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.