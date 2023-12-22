Hospital report: December 22, 2023

Deaths:

Dorothy Ruth Hunt Hahn, age 90, of Austin, TX, formerly of Hannibal, died on Dec. 18 at Arden Courts of Austin.

Carl Bennie Barbee, age 81, of New London, died on Dec. 20 his home home.

Betty Jane Beedle, age 98, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 20 at Luther Manor Nursing Home.

Steven James Marine, age 71, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 20 in his home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.