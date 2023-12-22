It’s not too early to think about taxes

By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Illinois Department of Revenue said it’s not too early to start thinking about filing income taxes.

They said you need to start keeping an eye on the mail for documents that include property tax information, health care coverage and more, not to mention W-2 and 10-99 forms from employers.

IDOR Director David Harris said it’s never too early to be prepared.

“As much as possible, have all of your records prepared, in front of you. The more you have, the easier it is to file,” Harris said. “Anything you might need to supply to us. The W-2s the 10-99s. All of those records which we would need to quickly process a taxpayer’s return.”

Harris said the state’s free online account management program, MyTax Illinois, makes filing easy.

He said you can use the site to file taxes, make payments and check the status of refunds, which he reminds always move faster when returns are filed electronically.

“If they file electronically and they’re due a refund and they ask for that refund to be sent via direct deposit to their bank, it can be turned in about three and a half weeks. Three and a half to four weeks at the outside,” Harris said.

Harris said the state is waiting to hear from the IRS when the federal filing period will open. Typically that is in mid-January.

