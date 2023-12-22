Light rain on Friday, with First Alert in place for heavy rain on Christmas Eve

QUINCY (WGEM) - A steady light rain will continue through early Friday afternoon. While rain will dominate our day, it will also be very mild. Daytime highs will hover in the low to mid 50s. Showers will continue through the evening commute and move to our east after dinnertime.

Expect light rain to continue through Friday afternoon, totaling 1/4" to 1/3" of rain. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

After all is said and done, we will have received 1/4″ to 1/3″ of rain by Friday evening. Late Friday night, skies will remain overcast, but there is a chance we can see some patchy fog, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling out of town for the holidays tonight.

Saturday will remain dry and mostly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees, more than 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

We go into First Alert on Sunday, Christmas Eve, for the threat of heavy rain. During the second half of Sunday, our next rainmaker will move in the southwest. Showers during the afternoon and evening will give way to a soaking rain overnight and at times, the rain may become heavy. Steady to heavy rain will continue into early Christmas Day, and as Monday progresses, the rain will degenerate into showers.

Steady to heavy rain will lead to a soggy Christmas holiday. Many places across the Tri-States will receive upwards of an inch of rain. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

By late Monday morning and into the afternoon, the Tri-States will have picked up an addition 3/4″ to possibly over an inch of rain in some areas. Watch for ponding on roadways as you travel to and from your holiday destinations this Christmas.

